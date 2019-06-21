New study shows changes in Texas borderlands over time

Changes in population density, rapid urbanization and rising land values have altered much of the historically rural landscape of the Texas borderlands, according to a recent Texas Land Trends report. The report, “Trends in Land Ownership Along Texas Borderlands,” was produced by the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute in collaboration with the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University. According to the report, from 1997 to 2017 some of the most significant reduction in working lands use among Texas borderlands occurred in Brewster, Cameron, El Paso, Kinney, Maverick, Starr, Val Verde and Webb counties. –Texas A&M AgriLife TODAY
Read more…

