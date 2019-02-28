Nelson William Geistweidt

Nelson William Geistweidt, of Doss, died Jan. 22, 2019. He was 87. Geistweidt was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Fredericksburg, to Edgar and Eleonora Meyer Geistweidt.

He married Evelyn Welgehausen on June 7, 1953, in the Zion Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; a daughter, Sherrie Geistweidt, Doss; three sons, Leland (Peggy) Geistweidt, Fredericksburg, Franklin “Hank” (Kathy) Geistweidt, Llano, and Kevin (Jody) Geistweidt, Doss; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathleen (Dayton) Crenwelge, Fredericksburg, and Karen (Clifford) Spaeth, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Doss V.F.D., Hill Country Memorial Hospice, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Published in the March 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine