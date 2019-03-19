Nebraska Cattlemen announce disaster relief fund

Source: Nebraska Cattlemen | March 18, 2019

Nebraska Cattlemen has launched a disaster relief fund to assist cattle producers affected by recent winter storms and now, rising flood waters.

“Recent snow and flooding have wreaked havoc on Nebraska’s livestock industry, causing damage and losses for countless producers across the state. We know the needs are great, and we hope this new fund will help Nebraska’s cattle producers who are suffering,” said Mike Drinnin, Nebraska Cattlemen president.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is organized in the State of Nebraska as a not-for-profit corporation and will be seeking to qualify as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization under which all donations made to the fund would be tax deductible for the donor in accordance with applicable federal tax laws.

100 percent of all donations received will be distributed to Nebraska cattle producers affected by natural disasters, including recent wet weather events.

If you would like to write a check, make it out to Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund and mail it to:

Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund

4611 Cattle Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

Please click here to download a donation form.

If you would like to donate hay, feed stuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment, or if you are seeking assistance, please call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550. Be prepared to share your name, contact information, type and number of livestock, location (including county), what assistance you are seeking and how urgent your need is.

Additionally, Nebraska Cattlemen has prepared and is keeping updated a list of federal disaster assistance resources as well as other pertinent state regulations to consider during times of emergency.