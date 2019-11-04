Murray Hudson Milford, a long-time professor at Texas A&M University, died Aug. 20, 2019. He was born on Sept. 29, 1934, to Murray Lane Milford and Vivian Ione Hudson. He served two years active duty in the Army Reserves.

He earned a doctorate in soil science from the University of Wisconsin and began his professional career with post-doctoral work at Cornell University. He began teaching at TAMU in 1968, receiving many awards and recognitions for his work.

Milford is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marsha; a daughter, Becky (Jim) Robling; a son, Dan (Nadia Rosales) Milford; a brother, Bob (Pat) Milford; and four grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Bryan, TX; Habitat for Humanity ; or Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840 (Acct #04-57499 or Marsha and Murray Milford ’55 Graduate Endowment in Soil and Crop Sciences).

Published in the November 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine