Monroe Clarence Henderson

Monroe Clarence Henderson, 84, died Dec. 20, 2017, in Fort Worth. He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in the Roberts Branch area of Jack County, to Otis Clarence and Vera Celestial (Kirk) Henderson.

He attended Texas Tech University and received a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry. He married Carol Durham in 1957. Henderson’s volunteer activities included serving on the Board of Directors of the Jacksboro National Bank and First National Bank. He was involved with TSCRA, Texas Cattle Feeder’s Association, Texas Tech Lettermen’s Association and Red Raider Club, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Colonial Country Club and Jacksboro Jaycees.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Henderson Ward. Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Donna (James Ross) Craft; Joseph (Janice) Henderson; Charles (Loria); and many relatives and friends.

Published in the March 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine