Millions missing after Denver man’s cattle and marijuana scheme collapses, feds say

A Denver man convinced investors to give him tens of millions of dollars for his cattle trading and marijuana businesses, luring them with promises of steep returns. The problem? Mark Ray owned almost no cattle. And his state-licensed marijuana business was deeply in debt, according to settlement documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Instead, Ray for years funneled the millions to pay off prior investors and to line his own pockets, including paying for medical bills, private flights and his own herd of show cattle, the documents said. After an investigation by TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills in Lampasas County, a grand jury in Texas indicted Ray on two felonies in March 2018 for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 as part of a fraudulent cattle sale. –The Denver Post Read more…