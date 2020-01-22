Managing light weight calves

Weaning calves early is a powerful management tool to reduce demands on range and pasture. By pulling the calves off the cows earlier than normal, we can cut the cow’s daily forage intake by 25% or more. While early weaning offers a lot of potential to improve performance and cut costs on the cow side, the disadvantage of weaning calves early is that we’re faced with the choice of either selling a lighter than normal calf that will bring in less total dollars, or taking on the challenge of feeding 4 to 6 month old calves. Read more at Feedlot Magazine…

