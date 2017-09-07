Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Sept. 20 in Georgetown

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the Georgetown Community Center in Georgetown, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA will give an update on recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, discuss the impact of the storm on area cattle raisers and make producers aware of relief resources that are available.

TSCRA Special Ranger Kenny Murchison will also be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, such as private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Georgetown Community Center is located at 445 E. Morrow Street, Georgetown, TX 78626.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, and official Arrowquip dealer, Buzbee Feed.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.