Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 5 in Hondo

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at the Hermann Sons Steakhouse in Hondo, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Robin Clark will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on recent government affairs activities, as well as Cattle Fever Tick and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) issues facing local ranchers. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Hermann Sons Steakhouse is located at 577 Hwy. 90E, Hondo TX 78861.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit and official Arrowquip dealer, Lyssy and Eckel Feed in Hondo.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

