Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 10 in Gatesville

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at the Texas Station Event Center in Gatesville, Texas. The event allows local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities and network with other cattle raisers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives and federal tax reform prospects. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Texas Station Event Center is located at 4105 S. Texas 36, Gatesville, TX 76528.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, Westway Feed Products and official Arrowquip dealer Buzbee Feed and Seed.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

