Local Ranching Event Scheduled for March 21 in Altus

For Immediate Release:

March 9, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Oklahoma. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Scott Williamson will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will be briefed on recent wildfires and relief efforts. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

Western Oklahoma State College is located at 2801 N. Main St., Altus, OK 73521. It is 2.2 miles north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 62 on the west side of the road. Look for TSCRA signs.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.