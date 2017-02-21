Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Feb. 28 in Canadian

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 21, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center in Canadian, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Ben Eggleston will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. TSCRA staff will also update cattle raisers on eminent domain reform efforts being pursued during the 2017 legislative session. Attendees will be briefed on other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Hemphill County Exhibition Center is located at 10865 Exhibition Center Road, Canadian, Texas 79014. To get there from Canadian, head south on U.S. Highway 60/83 for two miles, then turn west on Exhibition Center Road and the event will be on the right in 1/3 mile.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health and Capital Farm Credit.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.