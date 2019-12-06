Livestock Wx for Dec. 6, 2019: Active Jet Stream = Active Winter Weather

The jet stream will become wavier next week with a significant dip across the middle of the nation.

Jet Stream Placement This Week

Jet Stream Placement Next Week

This will result in an intrusion of below-normal temperatures starting late this weekend for the Northern Plains arriving in the Southern Plains around Tuesday (December 10th). Take a look at the transition between Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Temperature Departures (°F) from Average on Monday

Temperature Departures (°F) from Average on Tuesday

Looking at the latest model runs the Texas Coastal Plain will see temperature departures of 10°F or more below normal. Normal temps should return to the region on Thursday and Friday. NOAA’s latest seasonal outlook for December-January-February shows a tilt in the odds for a relatively warm winter for the southern tier of the nation. Don’t let your guard down, however, as we could continue to see an active jet stream through this winter and that mean pulses of intermittent cold air.