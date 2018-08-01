Lewis Duane “Chumpy” Cates

Lewis Duane “Chumpy” Cates, 83, of Canadian, passed away June 14, 2018. Cates was born in Thalia on Oct. 9, 1934, the eldest child of James Monroe Cates and Lillian Hopkins. He was raised on the family farm in Thalia and attended Crowell ISD, where he graduated from Crowell High School in 1953. After graduation, he worked on several ranches and farmed before serving in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 and in the Army Reserves until 1965.

Cates married Hazel LaRue Diggs on March 16, 1962 in Crowell, and the couple had three children.

He was active in law enforcement and served as a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) field inspector (Special Ranger) for 40 years.

Cates was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brothers Albert and Jerry. He is survived by a daughter, Tracy; sons Ross (Jeanie) and Lance (Dayla), all of Canadian; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.