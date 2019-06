June 18 Ranching 101: Ask an Ag Lawyer

JJoin TSCRA and fellow ranchers for the June installment of Ranching 101 featuring our Ask an Ag Lawyer topic and landowner leasing rights discussion.

Attendees will hear about the types of leases, liability concerns and more.

Location: TSCRA HQ, 1301 West 7th Street, Ste. 201, Fort Worth, Texas 76102

Ranching 101 is free to TSCRA members and $20 for non-members. Everyone is welcome.

