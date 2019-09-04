John C. “JC” Rogers

John C. “JC” Rogers, former manager of the Texas Polled Hereford Association (TPHA), died May 22, 2019. Rogers managed the association for 15 years and travelled extensively to attend its shows and sales or any event that involved Polled Hereford cattle.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1953. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 42 years, until his retirement in 1992.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Jo Anne, to whom he was married for 40 years.

Published in the September 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine