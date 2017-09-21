Joe Fredrick Bean

Joe Fredrick Bean, 86, died June 18 in Crockett County. He was born on Sept. 24, 1930, to George James Bean and Vada Jenkins Bean. He attended high school in San Angelo. Joe married Marolyn Powell on Sept. 5, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 in Japan and Korea and was discharged at Ft. Bliss, El Paso, in July 1954. In 1968, Joe went into partnership with his sons forming 4-D Ranch Company for David, Douglas, Dan and Daddy.

He is survived by his wife Marolyn Powell Bean; son George Douglas (Tina) Bean; daughters-in-law Helen Bean and Elaine West; and numerous other relatives.