It’s What’s for Dinner: Question about cuts? Ask Chuck!

Cooking up a juicy steak for your Valentine? Never be confused at the meat case again. With Chuck Knows Beef all the cut information you could ever need is at your fingertips.

Chuck is your guide to all things beef! He can help with recipes, cuts, nutrition, cooking tips and a whole lot more. Plus, he’s Alexa and Google Assistant capable and funded by the beef checkoff. Have a chat with Chuck anytime at chuckknowsbeef.com.