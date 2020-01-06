Ishmael named managing editor of The Cattleman magazine

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces Sharla Ishmael as managing editor of The Cattleman magazine effective Jan. 2.

Ishmael previously worked for the association from 1995 until 2001. In her first stint, she served as circulation manager, then editorial director and beef quality assurance manager. She was a key member of the original team that launched the Texas Beef Quality Producer program, which received the Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence from Texas A&M University.

Since then, she has worked as a freelancer and, most recently, managing editor for the Show Circuit magazine. Ishmael’s articles have appeared in Beef Today, BEEF Vet, BEEF, Charolais Journal, Angus Journal, Cattle Today, Western Cowman, Successful Farming, Southern Livestock Standard, Cattle Feeders Annual and Townhall Magazine among others. Over the years, she’s won national writing awards and served two terms on the Livestock Publications Council’s board of directors.

A native of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, Ishmael grew up in the purebred Charolais business and showed cattle all over the country. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a master’s degree in agricultural development and bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.

As managing editor of The Cattleman, Ishmael will oversee the editorial content of the magazine and the day-to-day management of the association’s 106-year-old publication. She lives in Benbrook with husband and fellow writer Wes Ishmael, and their two daughters, Josie and Ruby. Ishmael can be reached at sishmael@tscra.org.