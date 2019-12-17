Insulating a livestock water tank

It’s important that animals have a fresh supply of drinking water available at all times during the winter. This helps prevent dehydration and makes sure the animals stay on feed. While not everyone in Texas lives in an area that freezes regularly, we will all experience a cold snap at some point. If your watering tanks aren’t insulated, keep the water open by adding insulation around them and taking advantage of the sun. –Read more and listen to the podcast at Successful Farming…