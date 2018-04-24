Information Sought, Reward Offered for Stolen Sheep

OZONA, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth is seeking information after approximately 125 head of sheep were stolen from a Crockett County ranch.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the animals and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime. The total award includes up to $1,000 from Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, $1,000 from the victim and another $500 from Crockett County.

At an unknown time between March 14 and March 28, 2018, the perpetrator or perpetrators cut a fence and made illegal entry onto a property off County Road 203. The suspects are thought to have gathered at least 125 Dorper sheep, including ewes, bucks and lambs before loading them on a trailer for transport. Several of the ewes had red or blue ear tags printed with “Simms Ranch.”

The case is being investigated by TSCRA Special Rangers. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrators should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth at (325) 392-2552.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

