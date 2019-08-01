Huisache — A Native Invader Waiting for a Growth Opportunity

“Where huisache persists, it may be more invasive than mesquite,” says Benny Martinez, range and pasture specialist with Corteva Agriscience. Martinez works in South Texas, helping landowners deal with the diverse brush species found in the area from Refugio to San Antonio, to Del Rio, and to the Rio Grande Valley.

This month, he explains why huisache can be a problem species and provides some control and management tips.

Huisache grows faster than mesquite, Martinez explains. The plant can grow an average of three to four feet a year, compared to mesquite’s one to two feet of growth per year.

Huisache is a prolific seed producer. “Some sources estimate that huisache can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds per year, per plant. Since it is such as fast grower, huisache can actually choke out mesquite, which is almost hard to believe. But because it grows so much faster, huisache can create a canopy over other trees or other plants that are slower growers. It tends to create a monoculture,” he explains.

Huisache can really take off in areas where the soil has been disturbed. Martinez advises landowners in South Texas to watch for huisache encroachment in any areas that have had mechanical brush treatments.

If you have root plowed an area on the ranch, “have a plan for a follow-up treatment to address the huisache in Year 2 or 3 after the mechanical treatment,” Martinez advises. “The huisache seeds are out there. When you root plow, you plant those seeds. I’ve seen situations where we had up to a thousand plants per acre of huisache seedlings that came up, obviously requiring some attention.”

Huisache is an opportunistic plant that has adapted to periodic drought. “During dry times, huisache plants will shed leaves and go into a semi-dormant state,” Martinez says. It may appear to be dead, but “when you get that rain event, the plant puts on leaves.”