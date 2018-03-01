George Carlton Hagelstein, Jr.

George Carlton Hagelstein, Jr., 89, died Jan. 17. He was born June 6, 1928, in San Antonio, the only child of Olive Graves Ellis and George Carlton Hagelstein, Sr. He graduated from San Antonio Academy of Texas, Texas Military Institute, and The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

After graduation, Hagelstein began his career at the Union Stock Yards, San Antonio, Inc., and was involved in the livestock industry and commercial property business for over 60 years. He was the proud recipient of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce’s Joe Freeman Award for Agricultural Achievement in 1984.

At the time of his death, he was an Honorary Director of Boysville, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, TSCRA, and Texas Sheep & Goat Raisers Association. Additionally, he was an active member of Rotary Club of San Antonio for more than 60 years.

Hagelstein was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Jane Cameron Hagelstein; son-in-law, Mark A. Judson; and cousin, George C. Mead.

He is survived by his daughters; Mary Olive Hagelstein Judson, Jane Armine Hagelstein and Anne Carlton Hagelstein; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boysville Inc. at P.O. Box 369, 8555 E. Loop 1604 North, Converse, TX 78109, or Rotary Club of San Antonio at 110 Broadway, Suite 220, San Antonio, TX 78205.

Published in the March 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine