Gather round the drool log with Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. this holiday season

Just in time for the holidays, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is releasing a new craveable Beef Drool Log video sure to “spice up” any gathering and celebration. The Beef Drool Log is a two-and-a-half-hour video featuring a beautiful prime rib roast cooking to perfection on a rotisserie over open flame. The video pays homage to the iconic Yule Log but puts a tasty spin on it like only beef can.

The Beef Drool Log can be found on YouTube and is sure to add some holiday flavor to your workplace, a dinner party, or a night at home with the family. Shorter versions of the mouthwatering video will be showcased in the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. holiday digital marketing efforts on Hulu, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Holiday moviegoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Beef Drool Log in National CineMedia Noovie pre-show in select movie theaters in 10 states between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5.

The Beef Drool Log is the latest video in the “Keep Sizzlin’” advertisement collection from Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. The original sizzle video, featuring a strip streak crackling and popping as it cooks in a cast iron skillet, has been viewed more than 33 million times. Additional sizzle videos showcasing the popular beef preparation methods of smoking, stir-fry, sous vide, and grilling have more than 81 million views.

“Real beef’s great taste and ‘drool worthiness’ cannot be replicated, which is why we think sizzle videos resonate so well with consumers,” said Season Solorio, senior executive director of brand marketing and communications, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “The holidays are the perfect time to build on the sizzle concept we know consumers love and add a touch of nostalgia by pairing two holiday favorites – beef and the traditional Yule Log video. The resulting Beef Drool Log is sure to be an instant holiday favorite and crowd pleaser.”

The Beef Drool Log is a reminder that consumers love to gather around a roast for the holidays – be it on a screen or on the dinner table. In fact, 60 percent of annual roast sales are accounted for in December, according to IRI/Freshlook. And, with more than 80 percent of beef grading the highest available USDA quality grades of Prime or Choice, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the juicy and delicious flavor of tender beef.