GAME ON! Do We Have a Contest for You!

During the 86th Texas Legislative Session, which ended May 31, 2019, 7,420 pieces of legislation were filed. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) leaders, members and staff were actively involved with and tracked 799 bills, approximately 11 percent of the total filed.

TSCRA publicly registered a position on 106 bills, with 25 of those ultimately being passed by the legislature and sent to the Governor.

Two pieces of legislation that were priority issues for ranchers and landowners did not make it to the Governor’s desk — eminent domain reform, which we supported, and central filing, which we opposed.

Eminent domain reform setback

The Senate overwhelmingly passed meaningful reform legislation with S.B. 421, authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. The bill was heavily negotiated before it was passed by the Senate, and negotiations continued once the bill was sent to the House.

In the final days of negotiation, when consensus with opposition groups was imminent, S.B. 421 was abruptly taken from the House sponsor by Rep. Tom Craddick, who rewrote the bill in a manner that was not just meaningless for property owners, but actually could have worsened many of the problems that already exist.

Nonetheless, TSCRA allowed the legislation to move forward with hopes that the bill could be fixed in the conference committee process, where the House and Senate work out the differences between their versions of a bill.

The Texas Senate offered compromise language that implemented much needed improvements for property owners while resolving the issues raised by private condemning entities. All five Senate negotiators quickly signed the conference report, but unfortunately the House appointed a slate of extremely pro-energy legislators, led by Craddick, who refused to sign the conference committee report, killing the legislation in the final days of the legislative session.

TSCRA President Bobby McKnight says, “For years, thousands of property owners across Texas have asked for real, meaningful eminent domain reform. We are disappointed that despite these pleas, eminent domain reform was not accomplished this legislative session.

“The author of S.B. 421, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, has been an outspoken champion for Texas property owners and deserves tremendous credit for her tireless work to protect our private property rights through the legislative process,” he says.

“The real victims in the process,” McKnight explains, “are the hardworking Texas property owners who remain saddled with an unfair eminent domain process that gives every advantage to condemnors. Those private, for-profit condemnors will continue to operate with zero accountability or transparency. The voice of Texas property owners was loud and consistent, but the oil and gas lobby and industry-backed lawmakers killed real reform.

“We thank Sen. Kolkhorst for her unwavering support, as well as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who personally oversaw Senate negotiations, and the many other Senators and Representatives who supported our efforts. We look forward to continuing our fight to provide Texans with the fairness, transparency and accountability they deserve when confronted with the taking of their property through eminent domain,” McKnight says.

Central filing bill did not advance

The other key bill that did not advance to the Governor dealt with central filing. TSCRA was opposed to the central filing legislation, and a study on the same topic. Sen. Bob Hall and Rep. Ken King authored both bills.

Implementation of a central filing system would force anyone who purchases an agriculture product in Texas to pay a registration fee and register as an agricultural buyer with the state.

Under this system Texans would have to do a title search on an online database each time they purchase an agricultural product. This type of system would also shift the liability of the lending bank and borrowing producer to all purchasers of agricultural products.

For these reasons TSCRA worked to ensure that a central filing system was not passed into law.

Here is a small sample of the types of landowner and rural resident issues we weighed in on during this session and that ultimately made it to the governor’s desk.