TSCRA Special Rangers Announce Multiple Area Arrests and Indictments

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — It is already shaping up to be a busy fall for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Michael Barr.

Barr is one of 30 TSCRA Special Rangers charged with investigating agriculture-related crimes across Texas and Oklahoma. He is stationed in Fredericksburg and covers an area that encompasses eight counties, including a large part of the Texas Hill Country.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Barr was traveling on Interstate 10 in Kendall County when a vehicle driving erratically caught his attention. After initiating a traffic stop, it was revealed that the driver, Renaldo Alcorta, Jr., was driving without a valid driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant in Zavala County for theft of copper. The pickup bed contained a full load of copper and a later search of the vehicle uncovered narcotics in the passenger compartment. Alcorta was arrested and transferred to the custody of Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies. Barr has since initiated additional investigations with other law enforcement agencies on numerous copper and metal thefts that may be tied to Alcorta. The investigations are ongoing and additional charges are possible.

On Sept. 17, 2018, a Llano County grand jury handed down indictments against two individuals in a case that Barr began investigating in February 2018. In that case, four head of cattle were stolen from a Llano County ranch. Upon investigation, Barr traced three of the animals to a livestock auction market in Big Spring. The theft and sale of the cattle were quickly tied to Tyler Cole Evans, 22 of Big Spring and Paul Allen Brown, 23, of Kyle. Brown is the victim’s grandson and is also wanted on other warrants throughout the state. As a result of Barr’s investigation, both men now face third-degree felony charges of theft of livestock. If convicted they face up to 10 years in prison along with fines and restitution. Neither suspect was in custody as of writing.

Finally, on Sept. 18, 2018, Barr arrested Timothy Allen Caddell, 41, of Boerne on a warrant for hindering a secured creditor. Barr’s involvement in the case began in August when he was contacted by a Louisiana Department of Agriculture investigator who requested assistance in locating Caddell. Barr made contact with the suspect and Caddell initially agreed to turn himself in but did not show up at the appointed time. Barr arrested him the following day, and he was booked into the Kendall County Jail. Caddell remains in custody. He is accused of unlawfully disposing of property that was used as collateral for a $150,000 outstanding bank loan and now faces a third-degree felony. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay fines and restitution. The investigation into Caddell is ongoing in multiple jurisdictions, and additional charges may be filed.

TSCRA and Special Ranger Barr would like to thank all those involved in each of these cases, especially the Llano County District Attorney’s Office, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

“Crimes such as these are often not constrained by county or state lines, so it requires a concerted team effort between investigative agencies to ensure justice prevails,” said Barr. “I am looking forward to seeing each of these cases through successful prosecution and continuing the fantastic partnerships TSCRA has built with law enforcement officials across the state and country.”