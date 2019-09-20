Four new staff members join TSCRA

TSCRA members may see some new faces in Fort Worth and new names in the magazine soon. This month alone, the association has welcomed four new staff members.

Katrina Huffstutler is the new executive director of communications. No stranger to the association, Huffstutler first joined the staff in 2007 as a staff writer for The Cattleman. She left in 2012 to launch her own public relations business but continued to contribute content to the association and The Cattleman magazine on a contract basis. In her new role, Huffstutler is responsible for all the association’s communications strategy, including print and digital media, public relations and social media.

Ashley House is the association’s first director of leader engagement. A graduate of the Texas Christian University Institute of Ranch Management, she worked at Texas Agricultural Land Trust and Lone Star Ag Credit before joining TSCRA. House’s primary responsibilities include planning, coordinating and supporting TSCRA leadership in various activities and events. Originally from South Texas, her family still runs a cow-calf operation in Three Rivers.

Trisha Caudill is the new payroll and human resources coordinator. She comes to the association from Aledo Independent School District and previously worked at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Fielding phone calls in the Fort Worth office is new receptionist Jenna Proske. She grew up in La Grange and also has connections to the beef cattle industry