Four more arrests in Central Texas thefts

Four more subjects have been arrested and charged with cattle theft in an ongoing investigation of cattle, and equipment thefts in Brazos, Burleson and Robertson County areas. Arrested on theft warrants are Trevon Schells, Demarcus Benson, Jacquez Green and Luther Flowers, all from the Calvert and Bryan area. More arrest are pending. Anyone with further information are encouraged to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas at 979-255-0638, TSCRA Operation Cow Thief 1-888-830-2333, your local Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement agency. Special Ranger Dumas would like to thank Brazos, Burleson and Robertson County Sheriffs for their agencies extensive work on these cases.