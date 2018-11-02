EPA looks to clarify livestock farm air emission reporting exemption

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a rule that would amend emergency release notification regulations, making it clear that air emissions reporting for animal waste is not required for livestock operations. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed the provision on Oct. 30 amending the emergency release notification regulations under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA). If finalized, the proposed rule would give livestock producers more certainty regarding EPCRA regulations. The proposal would also help shift the focus of emergency response officials to focus on readiness and emergencies, instead of animal waste. –Drovers CattleNetwork Read more…