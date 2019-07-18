Dr. Dale on Quail Podcast: Who are the major predators of quail?

July’s episode of the Dr. Dale on Quail podcast from The Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation addresses a hotly-debated topic among quail hunters: predator management. Join Dr. Dale Rollins and Gary Joiner, Texas Farm Bureau and learn why every moment of a quail’s life is dictated by the threat of predation, which species are major predators of quail (and which are not), and how to keep quail predation at manageable levels. Read more…

/ The Cattleman Now - App, Wildlife

