Crime Watche: Yearlings missing in North Texas 

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports 26 yearling cattle missing from a ranch in Red River County. Missing since Oct. 17, 2019, the yearlings are mixed heifers and steers with Brahman influence. Heifers have a notch in the right lower ear and red button tag in the left year, and  steers have a notch in the tip of the left ear and red button tags in the right ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

