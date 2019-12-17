Crime Watch:Black steers/heifers stolen in Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in south Central Oklahoma, reports 7 black steers or heifers stolen from a property in southwest Caddo County near intersection of CR 1450 & CS 2520. The cattle weigh approximately 500 pounds, each, and have a 1/4 circle over capital H brand on the left hip and were last seen in August. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757

