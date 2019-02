Crime Watch: Windmill stolen in Central OK

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Central OK, is seeking information on the theft of a windmill from a property in Grady County. Sometime between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2, a thief or thieves made off with a Dempster windmill that has 8-foot blades on a 30-foot tower. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.