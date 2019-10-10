Crime Watch: Welder on trailer, tools stolen in Central OK 

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports the theft of a welder on a trailer and various tools from a property near Macomb in Pottawatomie County on Sept. 25. Stolen was a 2009 Holt custom 4×8 welding trailer with a steel bed, bulldog coupler and jack, serial no. 4C0FS08179A000036; and a 2009 Miller Bobcat welder, serial no. L5361180H. Also taken were bolt cutters, two weed trimmers, a Dewalt chopsaw, two Stihl chainsaws and a Kobalt tool chest. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.

 

