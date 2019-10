Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in S OK

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in south-central Oklahoma, reports the theft of a tractor from a property near Ratliff City in Carter County sometime after Oct. 2. The 2004 John Deere is a 5520 model two-wheel drive cab tractor with loader. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.