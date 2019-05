Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Gulf Coast area

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 along the Gulf Coast, reports the theft of a tractor from a property near East Bernard in Fort Bend County. The 2007 Kubota model 5040, serial no. 10730 was last seen on May 11. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.