Crime Watch: Tools stolen in STX; ATV and bull missing in Central TX

TSCRA Special Ranger Robin Clark, District 28 in South Texas, reports the theft of numerous tools and equipment from a property near D’Hanis in Medina County sometime after Feb. 10. Stolen were a Northern gas-powered air compressor; a Dolmar 510 chainsaw with an 18 inch bar; a Dolmar 5105 chainsaw with a 20 inch bar; a Dolmar 27C weed trimmer; an Organ electric pole saw; a Klein nut driver; a Milwaukee m18 reciprocating saw; a Milwaukee M18 drill; a Milwaukee ¼-inch impact wrench; a Milwaukee ML18 sander; a green wheel barrow; and a camouflage Artic ice chest. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Clark at 830-278-5778.

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports the theft of a Polaris ATV from a property in the Calvert area sometime after Feb. 15. Stolen was a Polaris side by side ATV, green with a black metal top, a gun rack between seats and LED lights under top. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.

TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a bull missing from a property in Leon County. The 2 year old red Beefmaster bull is halter broke and has a rocking DD brand on the left hip, as well as the number 16 brand on the left shoulder and left leg. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.