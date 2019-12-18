Crime Watch: Spurs stolen in Oklahoma; Cattle trailer stolen in East TX

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in south Central Oklahoma, reports the theft of a set of spurs in Carter County. The handmade Kerry Kelley “Brazos Bash 2012” spurs have no leather straps and were last seen on Aug. 15 at a property in Lone Grove. Click or tap here to see a picture of the spurs. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.

Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports the theft of a stock trailer from a property  in Henderson County near Mabank sometime after Nov. 30, 2019. The gray 2018 W-W bumper pull trailer has a covered top, serial # 11WES1422JW317618, and Texas license plate FTYY24. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.

