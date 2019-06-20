Crime Watch: Saddle, boots stolen in Central OK

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports the theft of a saddle and boots from a ranch house near Allen in Pontotoc County. Stolen was a Jeys Saddlery tan saddle with 15-inch seat, a “12-15-18” stamp on saddle horn and a brand on the housing. Multiple pairs of Leddy’s boots with small D over larger M initial embroidered on front were also taken. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at (580) 319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.