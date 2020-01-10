Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Central Texas, sheep missing in West Texas, cattle stolen in New Mexico

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, district 19 in West Texas, reports 10 head of cattle stolen in New Mexico and 52 head of sheep missing from a property in West Texas. Sometime after Dec. 1, 2019, 10 head of mixed cattle were stolen from a property in New Mexico. These cattle were branded with a fish on the right rib. 50 Dorper yearling ewes and one yearling buck are also missing from a property in Menard County. These sheep were last seen on Sept. 1, 2019. Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, district 21 in Central Texas, reports three calves missing from a property in Robertson County. The one black heifer with white under neck and two brown heifers are eight months old, had tags in the left ear and were last seen on Jan. 7. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.