Crime Watch: Cows and heifers missing in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports 4 Braford heifers missing from a property in Burleson County off FM 908. The heifers were last seen on Dec. 1. Special Ranger Dumas also reports head of 8 to 10 head of cattle missing from a property in northwestern Limestone County. Most of these cows are black, except for one cow with a motley face and horns, and one gray cow. These cattle have a W brand on the right side. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.

