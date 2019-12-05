Crime Watch: Cows, calves missing in Central TX; Steers missing in northeast TX

TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports 13 to 20 mixed-color cows stolen from a property in Walker County sometime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4. These cattle are all branded with an S on the left shoulder. Some have horns and some have yellow ear tags. An unknown number of mixed colored calves are also missing, and will weigh around 400 to 500 pounds, each, and have a swallow fork in the left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports 10 yellow Charolais cross steers missing from a property in Morris County. The 600-to 800-pound steers have orange ear tags and an ear notch in either ear tip and were last seen on Sept. 28. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-348-9638.