Crime Watch: Cows and calves missing in East Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in East Texas, reports 14 cows and calves missing from a property in Robertson County sometime after July. Missing are 7 crossbred black cows and 7 calves. The cows are branded with a connected GR on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.