Crime Watch: Cattle theft in Central TX, Bull, tractor and other thefts along Gulf Coast

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15, reports the theft of 20 head of cattle from a property in the Valley Mills area of Central Texas. Last seen in January were 20 head of mostly black or black white faced heifers weighing approximately 800 pounds, each, with a 7 mark in right ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Mills at (254) 223-2330.

TSCRA Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in the Coastal Bend region, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property in San Patricio County. Last seen in July 2018, the 16-to-18-month-old polled Charolais bull weighed approximately 2000 pounds and was branded on the right hip with a capitol C over rocker. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-358-8851.

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region, reports the theft of a Kubota tractor and equipment from a property near Rosharon in Brazoria County sometime on or after Feb. 15. Stolen were a Kubota tractor 72078; Kubota mower 1229282; and Kubota front loader C2468. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.

Special Ranger Charbula also notes that numerous thefts of farm and industrial equipment have occurred in the area of Brazoria, Fort Bend and northern Galveston counties. Please report any suspicious activity to Brazoria Sheriff Department at 979-849-2441.