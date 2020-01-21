Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in northeast Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports recent cattle thefts near Naples in Cass County. Sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, a thief or thieves lifted a gate off the hinges to steal three head of Brahma cattle from a property on Cass Co. Road 2513. Missing are a 10-year-old registered gray Brahma bull with a connected KW over 18 brand on the left hip; a 7-year-old registered white Brahman bred cow with a G brand on the left hip; and a 3-year-old registered white Brahma bred heifer with a J bar D brand on the left hip.

Also missing are 15 black Brangus cross commercial cows, ages 3 to 9 years old, stolen from a property on Cass Co. Road 2592 sometime after Jan. 14. All had green ear tags in the left ear and a JB brand on left hip.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-438-4042 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.