Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Central TX, saddle stolen in North TX

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports six black mixed steers and heifers stolen from a property near Gatesville in Coryell County sometime after Jan. 3. The calves weigh 500 to 600 pounds, each, and have a new under bit in the right ear. The steers are freshly castrated. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a saddle from a property in Millsap sometime after Jan. 2. The brown Marty Bird ranch saddle has a 15-inch smooth seat, roughout with barbed wire border tooling, a high back cantle, and tapaderos. The right stirrup modified to accommodate a prosthetic leg. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.

Operation Cow Thief: TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.