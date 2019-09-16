Crime Watch: Calf, saddles and tack stolen in Oklahoma

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in northeastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of items from a barn in Payne County sometime after Sept. 10. Missing are:



A new Corriente brand 2019 trophy roping saddle, all rough out, complete with cinches and attached breast collar. The saddle has a C4 brand inside the state outline of Oklahoma on the jockey on each side, and has 2019 on rear skirt corners, with “CHAMPION TEAM ROPER” on fenders. The seat is a 14.5-inch rough out and has roper cinches.

1 custom Kamphaus chain port bit with initials “JD”

1 Blessing bit chain port

2 5 Star saddle pads

1 Best Ever Pads saddle pad

1 pair of brown square toe Ariat cowboy boots, size 11

1 pair of custom AJ VIERA spurs with connected JD brand on outside of each spur and floral tooled leather straps

Also missing from a pasture near Chelsea in Rogers County is a light brown Jersey/Holstein cross heifer calf weighing approximately 300 pounds. The calf was last seen on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information on these are any other cases are urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.