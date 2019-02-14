Crime Watch: 49 branded crossbred cattle missing in ETX

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in East Texas, reports more than 40 crossbred cattle missing from properties in Robertson, Burleson, Milam and Limestone counties in the last year.

  • 5 crossbred cows branded with a V containing an M on the right side. Missing from a property near Calvert in Robertson County. Last seen November 2018. 
  • 7 crossbred cows branded with a star on the left shoulder, missing from a property in Burleson County. Last seen January 2019. 
  • 19 crossbred yearlings branded with double bars over 7 on the left side, missing from a property in Milam County. Last seen January 2018. 
  • 18 crossbred cows, 1 red bull, 1 yellow bull, all branded with an A on the left side and a 4 on the left hip, missing from property in Limestone County. Last seen July 2018. 

Those with information on any of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832 or Operation Cow Thief tipline at Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

