Crime Watch: Black heifers stolen in S Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22, reports 3 head of black Brangus heifers stolen from a property in Walker County. The heifers were last seen May 5 and had white ear tags with the number 18 and yellow ear tags in their right ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.