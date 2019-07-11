Crime Watch: ATV, horse stolen in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports the theft of an ATV from a property in Falls County sometime after July 5. The 4×4 Polaris is a 2005 Magnum 330 ATV, Vin # 4XACD32A552761439.  

Special Ranger Wills also reports a horse missing from a pasture near Marlin in Falls County. Last seen on June 1, the 22-year-old sorrel mare has a white interrupted face stripe and left rear sock.  

Anyone with information on these or other cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. 

/ Crime Watch, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

US beef gains new access in Morocco
TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Organizations Launch Texans for Property Rights Initiative 
TSCRA Crime Watch: Heifers, missing in Central TX
Countdown to Ag Census: What you need to know
Texas crop, weather, for June 3, 2015
Texas Ranchers Call on EPA to Lift RFS Standard
Torrential rains hammer Texas ranchers after Harvey
US Drought Monitor and Summary, April 19, 2016
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: