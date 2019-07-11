Crime Watch: ATV, horse stolen in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports the theft of an ATV from a property in Falls County sometime after July 5. The 4×4 Polaris is a 2005 Magnum 330 ATV, Vin # 4XACD32A552761439.

Special Ranger Wills also reports a horse missing from a pasture near Marlin in Falls County. Last seen on June 1, the 22-year-old sorrel mare has a white interrupted face stripe and left rear sock.

Anyone with information on these or other cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.